Boek van oud-Sneker Tjitte de Vries nu ook in het Engels: ‘The Landau Brothers: A Jewish family of chocolate makers in Amsterdam before and after the Holocaust’

My grandfather and his brothers Abram, and Lajb, left Poland and opened a chocolate and candy factory in Amsterdam. They lived in the vibrant Amsterdam Plantage district, near the Artis Zoo. It was 1933. Nothing was forbidden for Jews.

But that was to change when the war broke out.



This is the story of the Landau family and those who survived thanks to the bravery of people who helped hide them.

This is also my story, growing up with a Jewish mother and a Christian father. Tracing back our past through personal documents like letters that my grandfather wrote from Westerbork transit camp and notes from my grandparents to their daughter Lyia.



Philip Landau, in his last letter from Westerbork: “Now that we are on the verge of leaving the Netherlands, our thoughts go back to all of you and to our dearest ones. Tomorrow, Tuesday we will go.”

About the Author

I was born on the 6th of June 1951 in Sneek, in the northern province of Friesland, The Netherlands. Had a wonderful youth there, playing soccer all day long at the streets, parcs and schoolyards (and going to school). Grew up with a Jewish mother, Lyia Landau, and christian father, Gerrit de Vries, which was normal to me. Studied Law in Groningen. Worked for 35 years as an environmental policy advisor at the provincial administration of Groningen. Started digging in my mother's family history after my retirement in 2015. Resulting in my book The Landau Brothers in 2023, which is based on personal documents and photo's.